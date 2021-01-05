DJ Fantan, Levels to Spend Another Night In Custody

Top Zimdancehall promoters DJ Fantan real name Arnold Kamudyariwa and Simbarashe Chanachimwe popularly known as Dhama as well as producer Levels real name Tafadzwa Kadzimwe will spend another night in prison after Harare Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti deferred her judgment to Wednesday at 9am.

The three were arrested on Sunday (DJ Fantan and Dhama) and Monday (Levels), charged with contravening COVID-19 lockdown regulations have pleaded guilty and now awaits sentencing.

Magistrate Muchuchuti said she needs time to apply her mind judiciously before delivering the sentence by 9am tomorrow when it would be ready.

The trio are being charged with ‘partaking and convening a public gathering during a national lockdown in contravention of section 5(3)(a) of Statutory Instrument 77 of 2020.’

Their lawyers Tafadzwa Hungwe and Dumisani Mtombeni mitigated their conviction by telling the court that they are all first-time offenders who should not be taken to jail as they will be exposed to hardcore criminals.