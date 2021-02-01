Disability Will Not Hinder Me: Buhera Artist On The Rise

Buhera-bred gospel artist Sure Matuku who is set to release a 12-track album this year has emphasised that his inability to walk will not stop him from scaling to greater heights.

Having moved to Harare in 2014, Matuku, 26, has already set eyes on his next offering which comes a year after he dropped his debut album “Muvaki NdiJesu” in 2020.

“My inability to walk does not affect any vocal pipes within me, hence, I have never, nor will I ever sing to earn people’s sympathy. When I musically compare myself to colleagues who are already in the industry, I don’t see anything they have achieved that I’ll fail to attain as well.

“Due to this fact I seek for people not to view me in any other way less than how then see other artists,” Matuku said.

Coming from Buhera where he was deprived of resources to further his talent, Matuku expressed in an interview with 263Chat his wish to help the needy especially those living with disability.

“If all goes according to plan in the near future I would want to help people in need and those living with disability. I had to come to Harare to see my dream coming to life, I left so many and I would love support all those I left,” he said.

Matuku is currently based in Chitungwiza.