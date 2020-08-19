Desist From Using Military, Courts to Run Zim, ED Told

Ideas Part of Democracy (IPD) Herbet Chamuka has urged President Mnangagwa to desist from using armed forces and courts to run the country affairs.

In his virtual address from his South Africa base, Chamuka said it was important for the people to enjoy their rights under a democratic country.

“We have sons and daughters who fought for this country and all they wanted is democracy. The problem we have as a nation is we don’t have democracy. We are being taken back to the time of Smith regime by fellow Zimbabweans,” he said.

He said his party was worried by the abuse of security sector to oppress peace loving Zimbabweans.

“The security forces should know their limits for instance if a police officer arrest me for beating up a person at a bar what then does it mean for him when he goes into the street to beat people, they should defend people. All the police officers who were used to beat people must be arrested,” he vowed.

Chimuka said it was high time the country resolve to genuine dialogue as it was the only way to solve the crisis.

“We need to sit down and engage in genuine dialogue as Zimbabweans to resolve issues that are affecting citizens. We have to change our mindset so that we can move together as a nation,” he said.

He urged the nation to be prayerful.

“We have to be prayerful as Zimbabwe because some of these problems need God. Let’s put him first then the everything follow,” he added.