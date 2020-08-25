Delta Dismisses Fake Recruitment Messages

Delta Beverages has dismissed as fake, messages on employment opportunities circulating on social media saying it is the work of unscrupulous conmen masquerading as its personnel officers.

In a statement, Delta said it does not charge any pre-selection fees.

“It has come to our attention that there are unscrupulous con-men who are masquerading as Delta Human Resources Employees. Desperate job seekers have fallen prey to such well-orchestrated frauds. As Delta Corporation we wish to advise the public that no Delta official is mandated to charge for any pre-selection procedure,” reads part of the statement.

Delta also indicated that any recruitment processes is preceded by job advertisements circulated through formal channels.

“Furthermore, Delta advertises for all its vacant positions. Prospective employees are encouraged to respond to adverts and to approach our officials at Delta sites if unsure about anything. Finally, we encourage those who have been duped of their money to report to the nearest police station,” adds the statement.

Individuals masquerading as Delta human resources personnel have wreaked havoc in Harare charging US$50 pre-selection fees.