Deal With Land Barons, MDC Alliance Tells Govt

Opposition MDC Alliance has called on the government and law enforcement agents to deal conclusively with land barons who hide behind the state while defrauding home seekers of their hard earned money.

Officials from the Ministry of Local Government have been accused of usurping the role of local authorities by claiming to allocate urban land to cooperatives and individuals with links to the ruling Zanu PF.

In a statement, MDC Alliance secretary for local government, Sesel Zvidzai said victims of the fraudulent dealings by land barons must be properly compensated.

“We call upon the law enforcement authorities and central government to deal decisively with the menace of land barons who often hide behind government as they fleece home seekers of their resources, while at the same time ignoring calls for proper planning by the local authorities.

“Those who have lost their home to fraudulent misrepresentations by land barons and Government officials must be duly compensated for prejudice they have suffered.

“We further call upon local authorities to conduct themselves proportionately and in a humane manner in their efforts to rectify irregularities. Local authorities must only resort to demolitions as a last resort and where regularisation of the illegal buildings cannot be achieved,” said Zvidzai.

He said there has been violation of environmental and planning laws as a result of arbitrary developments on wetlands.

“Residential Estates have been sprouting up in an arbitrary and unplanned manner. Properties are being erected on wetlands in violation of environmental and town planning laws. In many cases, these illegal developments are interfering with other infrastructure including ZESA way lives, sewer pipes and water reticulation lines.

“In accordance with the dictates of the Constitution and due process, the City of Harare has obtained a court order permitting it to regularize these illegal settlements. Regrettably, the infringing properties will be demolished in the process of regularisation as sanctioned by the courts” he said

The ruling Zanu PF yesterday issued a warning against land barons and government officials who are using party name to fleece desperate home seekers saying the law will take its course without fear or favour.