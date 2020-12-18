COVID 19:Christmas, New Year Parties Banned

The government has reaffirmed the ban on all social gatherings including celebration parties and overnight prayer meetings during the Christmas and New Year holidays warning that those who breach the imposed Covid-19 lockdown restrictions will be arrested.

In an interview with a local publication, Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said police will be deployed to ensure compliance.

Church leaders were recently warned against hosting or convening all-night prayers.

“Generally, parties are not permissible, but church services and weddings are permissible, but again they have to make sure that people are not more than 100. And in such cases we should observe social distancing and we should wear our masks.

“We want to emphasize that these restrictions are not meant to cause discomfort, but as you can see, the numbers (of Covid-19 cases) have started rising again. So it is in the interests of us as citizens to ensure that we observe these regulations.

“We have done well so far as Zimbabwe and we are ranked highly in terms of prevention of Covid-19. Let’s maintain that and continuously observe the restrictions,” said Kazembe.

Under the COVID-19 lockdown regulations, birthday and house parties, political and other social gatherings including musical concerts, are banned countrywide.