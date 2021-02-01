COVID-19 Vaccine: Zimbabweans in SA To Be Left Out

Zimbabweans living in South Africa will be skipped with the life saving vaccine against the killer disease, COVID-19.

This is after the country’s health minister Zweli Mkhize says, “undocumented foreign nationals won’t be covered by the COVID-19 inoculation program.

“We’d like to be able to deal with people based on the South Africa registration. We have no plan to deal with those that are not documented,” said the country’s health minister Mkhize.

Meanwhile, thousands of Zimbabweans, are among foreigners who have thronged the richest South Africa in the Southern region, seeking greener pastures as Zimbabwe’s economy is falling apart.

South Africa, the continent’s worst COVID-hit country, is due to receive its first batch of coronavirus vaccines this Monday, according to Al Jazeera.VacciNation

Initially scheduled for the end of January, the first one million shots of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine produced in India will be used to inoculate healthcare workers over the next three months. The second batch of 500,000 jabs is scheduled to arrive later in February.

The South African government has since launched a social media campaign – using hashtags such as #and #ListenToTheExperts – to debunk myths and rumours about COVID-19 and vaccines that have been widely circulating.