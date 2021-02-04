COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be For Free: Chiwenga

The Government has clarified its earlier pronouncement that some citizens will pay for COVID-19 vaccination with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga saying the rollout will be free of charge to to anyone who wishes to be vaccinated.

Addressing World Cancer Day commemorations today, the Vice President also the Minister of Health and Child Care, Constantino Chiwenga said all citizens who wish to be vaccinated will be vaccinated for free.

“My Fellow Zimbabweans, let me also reiterate that the government of Zimbabwe will roll out COVID-19 vaccines for free to all citizens who wish to be vaccinated. The policy is inspired by the humane morals that ‘life should not be bought,” said Chiwenga.

He also thanked China for donating the vaccine to Zimbabwe saying their landmark gesture will help the country combat the pandemic.

“We welcome and are very grateful to the people’s republic of China for their donation of the COVID-19 vaccine to Zimbabwe The landmark gesture will achieve a milestone combatting the pandemic.” He said adding that the policy is inspired by human morals that ‘life should not be brought,” Chiwenga added.

Chiwenga’s remarks followed Finance and economic development minister Professor Mthuli Ncube’s statements published in the state media where he said some citizens will be required to pay for Covid-19 vaccination to enable government to recoup the cost of procurement.

“Look, private citizens obviously would have to pay for the vaccines.” The payment is meant to enable the government to “recoup” costs of procurement.

Professor Ncube’s remarks have attracted widespread condemnation with Zimbabweans accusing government of neglecting its responsibility.

“They want to sell donated vaccines? They have been making us pay for Covid19 testing even though they received donations. Now the citizens will have to source their own vaccines? I surrender,” said one Twitter user Itai Tione Wasu. Nhlonipho Nkomo said the earlier pronouncement and the u-turn only confirms lack of coherence on the part of government.