COVID-19: Recovery Rate Rises to 82 Percent

Zimbabwe has recorded a significant decline in the number of COVID-19 active cases, raising hopes of progress in the fight against the deadly pandemic.

In its daily update, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said Zimbabwe recorded 78 new recoveries with the new recovery rate at 82%.

Speaking at State House yesterday after the latest meeting of the Ad hoc Inter Ministerial Taskforce on Covid-19, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said they adopted new World Health Organisation protocols.

“The new protocols include the revision of the definitions of suspected and probable cases to take into account the increased knowledge on the clinical spectrum of COVID19 signs and symptoms and updated approaches to surveillance,”she said.

“Recoveries have risen from 1 998 to 4 442 for the period between 14 August to 19 August 2020 largely due to the changes in the determination of the serostatus – the state of either having or not having detectable antibodies of COVID19 in patients. Resultantly, active cases have also dropped to 1 051,” she said.

As of yesterday 1 293 persons were in quarantine facilities, which marks a significant reduction from the figures reported in previous weeks.

“This again follows the WHO recommendation that the quarantine period be reduced from 21 to 14 days,”

To date, the country has 6070, 4950 recoveries, 155 deaths and 965 active cases.