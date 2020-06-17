COVID-19 Lockdown Paralyses Banana Farmers in Chibuwe

As Zimbabwe’s COVID-19 induced national lockdown nears three months, banana farmers in Mutema and Chibuwe villages of Chipinge have been the most hard hit group after their project partner and contractor Matanuska Private Limited dumped them in the middle of the season, leaving them to watch their produce decomposing due to lack of market.

By Artwel Chingwara Sithole

In an interview with one of the banana farmers who is also chairperson of the irrigation scheme, Mica Mukwakwami, he lamented the threat of Coronavirus and how it has disturbed all existing contractual obligations between farmers and Matanuska.

” As a committee we convened a meeting which resolved to write a letter to Matanuska requesting permission to harvest the bananas, which we were given. The challenge now is market, farmers have ripe bananas at home but cannot sell them because the community is already flooded with them. We now have to beg well wishers from neighbouring areas to come and buy from us,” said Mkwakwami.

Another farmer, Sibongile Musaemura echoed the same sentiments while complaining of the flooding of their alternative market.

Around 200 farmers have harvested their bananas making it difficult to sell their perishable product.

“Matanuska has failed to access market because of COVID 19, its now a burden for us to market our bananas as we can’t leave them to continue decaying and be eaten by pigs,” said Musaemura.

One of the lead farmers, Mr Muryanembwa complained that Matanuska did not consult them on its decision to stop marketing their bananas despite strict contractual terms against side marketing.

” I was only called in the morning to come to the banana project where I was told to collect my ripe bananas. Our contract reads that Matanuska is the one responsible for marketing the bananas on behalf of the farmers. It is shocking for the farmers to shoulder this responsibility especially at this time of Covid-19,” he said.

Local councillor, Charles Mugidho Mahlonga said he was disappointed to see scotch carts delivering bananas in the village only to be told that the farmers were given permission to harvest and sell on their own.

“I was not aware of the decision for farmers to sell their produce.This is a violation of contractual obligations by Matanuska. I hope this crisis will be resolved amicably with correct procedures taken,” Mahlonga said.

Matanuska could not be reached for a comment.