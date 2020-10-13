Court Orders Mental Check For Man Who Murdered Family

The High Court yesterday directed that a man accused of murdering his wife and two children before attempting suicide at his homestead in Wedza be taken for mental assessment.

In his ruling, Justice Erica Ndewere ordered that Innocent Chakabuda of plot 82 Fels Village undergoes mental assessment and determine if he is fit to stand trial.

Chakabuda is accused of killing his wife, Junior Dzonga after striking her twice on the head with the back of an axe before repeating the same, this time striking once each of the heads of the two children.

According to Court papers, on the 8th of September 2019, the accused, Chakabuda had an altercation with his now deceased wife, Dzonga over accusations that he had an extra-marital affair.

The deceased then told the accused that he was not the father of their two minor children.

Chakabuda then went on to grab an axe in their bedroom and struck his wife twice on the head before striking the children leading to death.

He then attempted to commit suicide by ingesting “Thunder” a tobacco pesticide.

Chakabuda gained consciousness the next day before he went on to voluntarily make a statement at the police station.

“As the defense we made an application that the accused person be mentally examined by two doctors in terms of the Mental Health Act. The matter was then postponed for two weeks to allow for this process to take place,” said the accused’s lawyer, Phanuel Mazhande of Mazhande Legal Practice.

Chakabuda claims he was shocked and confused upon seeing his wife and children in blood bath prompting him to take his own life.

The matter will be back in Court on the 26th of October.