Court Grants RTGS$1000 Bail to 13 Harare Nurses

13 Nurses who were arrested yesterday at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital for allegedly contravening Covid-19 lockdown regulations have been granted RTGS$1000 bail, according to their lawyers Rudo Bere and Tinashe Chinopfukutwa.

As part of their bail conditions, they have been asked to report at Harare Central police station once a week.

Meanwhile, Nurse Educators Association of Zimbabwe (NUAZ) have threatened to down tools down in protest over the arrest of nurses by the police yesterday.

In a statement, the tutors said they were shocked by the arrest of nurses after airing our collective grievances.

“The disease with our employer of dismissal and victimization of nurses should stop. Nurses like all citizens of Zimbabwe have a right to speak freely about their grievances without fear as enshrined in the constitution,” reads the statement.

“AS NURSE EDUCATORS, we do hereby also declare our inability to continue offering such services as we are overwhelmed with extra duties, and thus leading to paying less attention to the STUDENT NURSE whose expected standards and quality are being compromised,” further reads the statement.

Health workers have rejected the cushioning allowance by Government saying they need to be treated differently from the rest of the civil service since they have been reporting for duty during the Covid-19 lockdown while the bulk of their counterparts having been home on full pay since end of March.