Court Ends Masvingo Teacher’s 18-Day Detention

Masvingo High Court Judge Justice Neville Wamambo on Tuesday 5 January 2021 ended the 18-day detention of Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) leader and Masvingo teacher Shilla Chisirimunhu, who had been sentenced to serve 16 months in prison after she was convicted for participating in a protest demanding improved salaries and working conditions for teachers.

The 53 year-old Chisirimunhu, who is a widow, and is represented by Martin Mureri of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, petitioned the Masvingo High Court on 31 December 2020 seeking to be admitted on bail pending the determination and outcome of her appeal against both conviction and sentence.

The ARTUZ leader was sentenced to serve 16 months in prison after she was convicted on 18 December 2020 by Masvingo Magistrate Mbonisi Ndlovu and found guilty of participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of the peace or bigotry as defined in section 37 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.