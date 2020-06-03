Chamisa Warns ED As Advocate Thabani Mpofu Is Granted ZWL$20 000 Bail

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa that his time in power will soon be over while blasting his administration over the arrest of Advocate Thabani Mpofu.

Chamisa made the remarks after visiting the Harare Magistrates Court where Mpofu was set to appear before Chief Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi.

“We never thought Mnangagwa will be worse than Mugabe but he has proved Mugabe to be a toddler in dictatorship, he has proved that Mugabe is actually a banana pyjamas, a cartoon level, he has really taken dictatorship to another level and we will have to make sure that Mnangagwa is shown the way that is shown to all dictators, they have to exit the people’s faces and have to be shown the way and time is coming,” said Chamisa outside Harare Magistrates Court.

Chamisa added that Mpofu was in good spirit and fully aware of the dangers of practising law in Zimbabwe.

“The lawyer is in good spirit, he knows that when you are a lawyer in a dictatorship you are misconstrued to be an opponent of the state he has been doing his professional duty to represent those who are supposed to be represented. Its a banana republic so you can also see a banana conduct,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mpofu has been freed on ZWL$20 000 bail.

Mpofu was arrested on Monday and detained at Rhodesville Police Station for two nights before his appearance at the court Wednesday morning.

He is being charged with two counts of defeating the course of justice and corruptly concealing a transaction from a principal as defined in section 172(1)(b)(i) of the criminal law codification and reform Act

The state was represented by Michael Reza.