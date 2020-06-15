Court Alert:Teachers In Bid to Block ‘Premature Administration’ of June Exams

By Shorai Murwira
The High Court will at 3pm preside over an urgent chamber application filed by the Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe seeking to block the June 2020 examinations.
ARTUZ argues that the ZIMSEC rushed the examinations without putting in place measures to secure both students and teachers.

