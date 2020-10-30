Corruption Stifling Service Delivery

MUTARE– Service delivery in local municipalities is stifled by endemic, systematic corruption which has eroded the capacity of local authorities to meet residents’ expectations to access requisite services, says an anti-corruption body.

Transparency International Zimbabwe executive director Muchaneta Mundopa said while local authorities are facing viability challenges due to lack of resources, endemic corruption has further battered local municipalities’ capacity to provide good services.

Mundopa said the importance of perpetuating the fight against corruption accrues benefits to local government structures and enhances good service delivery.

She made these remarks at the opening of an Anti-Corruption Indaba in Mutare, a platform designed for citizens to deliberate on governance issues, hold duty bearers to account, towards transparent and accountable management of local authorities.

Mundopa said while poor service delivery at both national and local levels amplify inequalities due to non-availability of resources poor governance and corruption are the root cause.

“…Whilst the unavailability of resources is partly to blame for the poor state of service delivery in Zimbabwe, the elephant in the room is poor governance across all sectors.

“It is unfortunate that in this matrix, the poor and vulnerable groups are disproportionately affected by poor governance and corruption.

“…I would like to reiterate the importance of perpetuating the fight against corruption and promotion of good governance at local levels,” she said.

United Mutare Residents and Ratepayers Trust (UMRRT) programs director Edson Dube said municipality practices and the process should be transformed by particularly addressing outdated by-laws governing urban jurisdictions.

“In Mutare, service delivery remains by and large below what the residents expect. Roads in a sorry state, there is no proper drainage basic infrastructure to protect what remains of our roads

“Outdated bylaws are crippling service delivery in Mutare pre-colonial bylaws form the sixties we need to see work on the remodelling of the bylaws to catch up with the current development in a realistic manner,” said Dube.

Minister of State for Provincial Development, Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba, who was represented by John Misi said corruption remains endemic and systemic posing a threat to the mantra Zimbabwe is Open for Business and Upper Middle Income Country status by 2030.

Dr Gwaradzimba said when public resources are diverted to pockets of individuals due to rampant corruption it hinders development. She said the institutional and legal framework in the fight against the scourge needs to be holistic and coordinated.

“Corruption especially harms the poor they are the most in need of public needs, they cannot obtain services because they cannot pay a bribe.

“The corruption agenda is silent on the gendered impact of corruption it is focusing on penal for corruption and fails to address key causes of corruption,” she said.

TIZ believes in citizen engagement to develop city and country calling for citizen driven impact solutions to drive local growth and development said Mundopa.

She said local authorities’ actions successes speak for themselves. She called on local authorities to embrace innovation to counter effects of the constrained macro-economic framework in the country.

Mundopa said there was a need to reflect on implications of poor service delivery which disproportionately affect the poor and vulnerable through innovative solutions.

“Responsible authorities have two options, either continue lamenting about the inadequacy of resources or innovate to ensure that service delivery is guaranteed, because at the end of the day what remains in the mind of citizens is whether local authorities at the end of the day,” she said.

On devolution, Mundopa said it is not merely the allocation of resources but the satisfying key objective of enshrined in the constitution to enhance participation of people, democratic, transparent, accountable and coherent governance as well as ensuring equitable sharing of national resources.

“We will end up devolving corruption and not resources to local authorities,” said Mundopa.

Mutare City Council has been indicted by the Auditor General, Mildred Chiri for perpetuating malpractices including financing recurrent expenditure with an overdraft facility, old dilapidated infrastructure while 67 per cent of the council water is not billed.

TIZ is the national chapter of a global network dedicated to promoting transparency and ending corruption, strengthen public support and understanding of anti-corruption as well as enhancing public transparency and accountability in public affairs.