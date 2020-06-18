Corporate Sector Responds To First Lady’s Call

The corporate sector has joined hands to donate to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in response to a call by the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa to step in and boost Zimbabwe’s response to Covid-19.

Sanitation services company, Nemchem donated two walk-in sanitising booths, 2 000 litres of hand sanitizer, 1 000 litres of cleaning detergents, 1 000 litres of water purification chemicals and 1 000 point of lay chickens to the health institution.

Retailing company Gain Cash and Carry also donated an assortment of foodstuffs to Angel of Hope Foundation for onward distribution to areas of need.

Angel of Hope Foundation deputy chair Ms Chipo Mutasa, speaking on behalf of the First Lady, expressed hope that the goods would ease the plight of patients and workers.

“As you are aware, Parirenyatwa is a Covid-19-designated facility and the donation of a sanitisation booth is going to assist in the essential sanitisation and entry procedures. This booth is a very good product that will assist patients, doctors, nurses and all personnel that are using this facility to be able to be sanitised and for them to be able to conduct their duties, while realising that they are safe.

“These are the essential elements in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and we believe that this will go a very long way for Parirenyatwa to be a really established Covid-19 centre.”

“We want to thank Nemchem for the donation, which will definitely assist in advancing our programmes to do better and ease the plight of all communities countrywide,” said Mutasa.

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals chief executive Ernest Manyawu praised the First Lady and her foundation for playing a leading role in mobilising resources for the hospital.

“This donation came at a time when the institution had completed a refurbishment programme to enable it to handle Covid-19 cases. As front liners, when we talk about Covid-19, most people are looking up to the health sector to be able to mitigate and to be able to support those who are affected and infected,” said Manyawu.

Parirenyatwa hospital is one of the country’s Covid-19 treatment centres and the donations have come at a time Covid-19 cases have soared of the past weeks.