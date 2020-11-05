Concern Over Politicisation Of Pfumvudza Inputs

Human Rights watchdog, the Zimbabwe Peace Project has expressed concern over increased human rights violations in the country, with partisan distribution of the farming inputs under the Pfumvudza programme and harassment topping the list.

In its monthly report for October, ZPP raised concern over two separate incidences in Mt Darwin South and Chegutu East in which agricultural inputs were distributed on partisan grounds.

“The Zimbabwe Peace Project continues to remind government that it has an obligation towards its citizens and should provide all essential social services to all without bias. The cases where people have been denied Pfumvudza aid for belonging to some political parties is disturbing and should be addressed as a matter of urgency,” said ZPP.

The watchdog said whilst government was relaxing Covid-19 pandemic regulations, law enforcement agents exhibited less energy in enforcing the rules with members of the police contributing to the violations.

“While government continued to relax Covid-19 regulations and the law enforcement agents exhibited less energy in enforcing the rules, the Zimbabwe Republic Police still contributed 19.87 percent of perpetrators of human rights violations, while the army, whose presence in the streets had become much lower, accounted for 2.75. Municipal police, mostly in Harare, who use some of the vilest methods of dealing with illegal vendors and traffic offenders, contributed to 9.85 percent of perpetrators.”

Opposition MDC activists, ZPP said contributed to human rights violations through the party’s internal fights over the control of the party.

“MDC Alliance affiliated activists had a share of 3.07 percent of perpetrators of human rights violations while MDC-T Khupe contributed 0.16 percent; similar to last month, this is largely attributed to the battle for control by Nelson Chamisa (MDC Alliance) and Thokozani Khupe (MDC-T).” noted the report

In the wake of a water crisis in the country ZPP has called on the Government to prioritise water as enshrined in the country’s constitution.

“ZPP urges government to make genuine efforts towards the setting up of adequate infrastructure for the harvesting, preservation and distribution of water. Water is a basic right, and contributes to the enjoyment of the right to life and the right to health. “ said ZPP