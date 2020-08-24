Concern Over Increase In Hate Speech

The National Transitional Justice Working Group (NTJWG), a local civil organisation advocating for justice have expressed concern over the increase in use of hate speech by Government officials including President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a statement, the pressure group said the increase in hate speech comes at a time when the country is facing a human rights crisis.

“NTJWG notes with concern a growing trend in the use of hate speech and the prevalence of intolerance in response to criticism and dissent in Zimbabwe. Of particular concern to the NTJWG is that the increase in the use of hate speech and intolerant language has come at a time when Zimbabwe is grappling with a human rights crisis.

“It is therefore deeply disturbing for the NTJWG that politicians and senior government officials, including the President, have recently been at the forefront in using hate speech and demonstrating intolerance for divergent views. Examples of such incidents are the address by ZANU PF Politburo member Mr Patrick Chinamasa directing ZANU PF members to use any means at their disposal to defend themselves during the 31 July 2020 protests,” noted NTJWG

The group alleges that Chinamasa used inciting language which was likely to worsen divisions in the country leading to hostility and violence.

“Mr Chinamasa used inciting language during his address which is likely to worsen polarization in the country and fuel animosity as well as politically motivated hatred and violence.”

The government has on numerous occasions refuted allegations of a human rights crisis in the country, instead labeling those who are peddling the notion as detractors of progress.

Recently, President Mnangagwa warned that he will “flush out” opponents and labelled the main opposition political party a “terrorist” organisation.

“The President went further to call critics “bad apples” and accused them of acting in league with foreign detractors. The language used by the President is very concerning and demonstrates intolerance through the characterization of all critics as enemies.

“Therefore, while all people may freely express themselves in Zimbabwe they are not free to do so in a manner that advocates for hatred. The NTJWG finds the use of hate speech and inflammatory language to be deeply antagonistic to all forms of criticism and it shows a high level of intolerance which should be condemned.”

The NTJWG called on the government officials and politicians to desist from perpetuating a culture of hate and intolerance in the country lead the process of respectful and nation-building dialogue.

Such dialogue NTJWG says “is key to ensuring non recurrence of atrocities such as Gukurahundi which came about as a result of the culture of intolerance and hate.”