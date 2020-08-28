Concern Over Construction Of Service Station On Wetland

Residents from Sunningdale suburb in Harare have raised concern over proposed construction of a fuel service station on a wetland area.

The residents who have since erected a perimeter fence around the wetland said they are worried that construction of a service station will heighten chances of contamination of the water source.

Spokesperson for the Sunningdale Residents Association, Tarisai Chinyanga said they fear that the construction developments will destroy their valuable water source.

“We have great concern over proposed construction of a service station on our wetland. As you know fuel stations are tricky, if there are leakages it will contaminate our wetland which is a source of water for Sunningdale residents. We have engaged the beneficiary of the stand, Faith Fuels and they have since said they are open to relocation because of our concerns” said Chinyanga.

A wetland field officer, Ronnie Chirimuta from the Harare Wetlands Trust (HWT) said they were concerned with the construction developments on the wetland.

“We are equally concerned with the developments on the wetlands as you are aware they act as a spongy in the purification of water. We call upon council to prioritize these resources as they are a source of water for residents” said Chirimuta.

Councilor for the area Hammy Madzingira said after realizing concerns of the residents there was not going to be any developments on the wetland.

“Having listened to the residents’ concerns we have agreed that the area be reserved for recreational purposes and I want to assure the residents that there is not going to be any construction on the wetland” said Madzingira.

Late last year Sunningdale residents petitioned Parliament over the wetland which has seen construction of a shopping complex and fears are that the wetland will be history should construction developments carry on.