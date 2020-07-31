Compensation For Former White Farmers Ignites ZAPU, ZANU Tension

Following government’s move to compensate former white commercial farmers violently dispossessed of their farms in the 2000 land redistribution exercise, the opposition Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU) has also demanded compensation for its properties violently taken away by the ruling Zanu PF after independence.

In a statement released today, ZAPU Spokesperson, Iphithule Maphosa accused Zanu PF of stealing his party properties while also blasting the move to compensate white farmers.

“What a huge mockery by ZANU PF regime and what a slap in the face to all who paid the ultimate price fighting for Africa’s self-determination as the oldest stooge of British imperialism continues to bow and take orders from its masters,” said Maphosa.

“ZANU PF stole ZAPU properties.

“If Mthuli Ncube is to salvage a semblance of decency from the ignominy that has come to define his tenure of office in government he should forthwith deal with the plight of the ZPRA and ZAPU properties that left the owners of those from whom Zanu stole in a much worse situation than the farmers who have now been given the $3.5 billion bounty,” added Maphosa.

Meanwhile, the South African opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has also condemned the move to compensate white farmers saying it was an open betrayal of the sacrifices made by freedom fighters during the liberation war.

“Mnangagwa will be remembered as a clueless, ideological amoeba who was prepared to trade off important gains of the struggle in order to be liked by the whites,” EFF said in a statement released today.

On Wednesday, government signed a $3.5 billion agreement to compensate white farmers displaced during the 2000 land redistribution exercise in a move President Emmerson Mnangagwa said would bring closure to the land question.