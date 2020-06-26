Citizens Petition ED to Dismiss Obadiah Moyo

A team of lawyers led by Beatrice Mtetwa have submitted to parliament and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) a petition signed by over 17 000 citizens demanding the immediate dismissal of the Minister of Health and Child Care, Obadiah Moyo over his involvement in a corruption scandal related to the supply of COVID-19 medical sundries.

In the petition , Zimbabweans highlighted that the health minister had done more harm than good during his tenure and deserved to be removed from office with immediate effect.

“Having been closely monitoring how Honourable Obadiah Moyo has failed to handle genuine grievances of health professionals across the board, we are concerned at the continued deterioration of the public health delivery system under the stewardship of Honourable Obadiah Moyo,” reads the petition in part.

Zimbabweans who signed the petition accused Moyo of lying that the country was well prepared to handle Covid-19 pandemic.

The petition follows growing calls by political parties and private organisations for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to act on Moyo.