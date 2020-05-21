Cimas Announces Cover For COVID-19 Positive Members

Cimas Medical Aid Society has announced that it will provide any of its members who test positive for COVID-19 with medical aid cover for subsequent treatment and clearance tests at the end of their treatment.

The cover, which is subject to the benefit levels provided for in the member’s medical aid package, includes admission to any hospital approved for COVID-19 patients, treatment in an intensive care unit within the hospital, all prescription drugs in and out of hospital and up to three clearance tests, in line with World Health Organisation guidelines.

It also includes general practitioner and specialist consultations, pathology tests, ambulance costs and physiotherapy.

Announcing the new measures, Cimas Medical Aid Society managing director Martin Mushambadope said the society was providing this COVID-19 cover as part of its robust plan to ensure the safety of its members.

“We have now taken steps to ensure that any of our members who test positive for COVID-19, regardless of the medical aid package they are on, are covered for hospital admission, intensive care, medication and any other procedures related to their COVID-19 treatment up to the benefit limits of their package,” he said.

“We are keen to ensure that members infected with the virus do not have to worry about facing a huge financial burden as a result of their hospitalisation,” he added.

Cimas Chief Marketing Officer Rufaro Masunda said the decision to cover all members for COVID‑19, should any of them be tested and found to have been infected with the virus, was the latest in a number of measures the society had taken to safeguard its members and contribute to the fight against the novel coronavirus.

“We have been proactive in putting in place safeguards for our staff and members, introducing temperature testing, sanitisers and personal protective clothing for staff at our clinics ahead of the government announced lockdown.

“We have also supported the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries in its coordination of the private sector response to the COVID-19 virus, playing a critical role in ensuring that all support centres receive the equipment and items needed for them to function.

“The private sector has identified centres throughout the country ensuring that there are care facilities in main cities and towns. Government facilities are also being equipped and capacitated to run,” she said.

She added that Cimas has contributed ZWL3,750 000 to the fight against COVID-19. These funds will be channelled to facilities that include St Anne’s Hospital, Mater Dei Hospital, Montague Clinic and various government facilities around the country.

“Our focus during this crisis is to ensure that our members have a place to go when and if they should ever need it,” she said.