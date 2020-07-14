Churches Tell ED TO Be Transparent On COVID-19 Donations

Church leaders under the Heads of Christian Denominations (ZHCD) banner have called on the President Emmerson Mnangagwa led government to decisively account for COVID-19 donations as the country’s health situation continues to deteriorate.

In a statement after the conclusion of meeting between political and church leaders held in Harare yesterday, ZHCD said the country’s health system, which was already in a sorry state before being hit by the coronavirus, will benefit more if there is transparent of donations by various organisations.

“It was noted with concern that the current state of the health sector characterised by the failure by government to amicably resolve the protracted strike by medical personnel, did not augur well with the desperate need to prepare for the spiralling cases of Covid-19.

“Coupled with this was the realisation that the resources mobilised for the pandemic were not being handled in ways that instilled confidence to the public. There was a huge outcry among the participants regarding the failure to implement the Constitution,” reads the statement.

COVID-19 donations have come under scrutiny as most have not been accounted for raising questions that there could be an abuse of the consignments.

Several companies and individuals have donated towards the fight against the pandemic which has claimed 19 people in Zimbabwe as cases rose to 1034 cases yesterday.

At least 17 political parties attended the meeting with the church leaders but MDC Alliance and Zanu-PF were the notable absentees.

Politicians and political parties represented at the meeting included; Build Zimbabwe, Mthwakazi Republic Party, Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume, Nkosana Moyo (APA), Jealousy Mawarire, Linda Masarira (LEAD) and MDC-T’s Paurina Mpariwa.