Christmas Treat For Harare’s Homeless Children

Once again, its Christmas time, a time when friends, families and their beloved ones take time to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, sharing, giving and receiving presents.

By Own Correspondent

But what about the less privileged and the homeless?

Christmas is less than a few hours away and the excitement and holiday fever are upon almost everyone.

This is the time when families get to spend time together celebrating the good tidings brought about by the holiday.

However, it is not everyone in our society who is able to celebrate during this time because of various reasons; chief amongst these being the less fortunate of our communities.

This year this has been further exacerbated by the scourge of the coronavirus. Many of the less privileged was heavily affected during the first lockdown period as they survived mainly on begging from the well-wishers.

As the youths in and around the Avondale area, we came together and through donations managed to feed quite a number of these members of our society.

For Christmas, we intend to provide them with a meal “heavy lunch “No gift can be too small. Our intended Christmas celebration is not much. We just want to prepare a simple meal of whatever it is we can cook with whatever donations we have received from well-wishers