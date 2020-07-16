Chiwenga Claims Accident Was Calculated

Controversial preacher and founder of Jesus Revelation Ministries, Apostle Talent Chiwenga has claimed that the horrific accident he was involved in early this week was calculated with the intention of killing him.

A statement from his church confirmed the accident occurred on Monday evening along the Harare-Bulawayo highway.

“We seek to notify the whole family of Jesus Revelation Ministries in Zimbabwe and abroad, the Nation of Zimbabwe at large, and the whole world in general, that Apostle T F Chiwenga and the two brethren were involved in a car accident on 13 July 2020 at around 1930 hours while travelling from Harare along Bulawayo road,” read the statement

The statement said Chiwenga who was driving a Land Rover Discovery 4 collided with a Mercedes Benz with two people losing their lives whilst one was critically injured.

“According to the sketch diagram attached along with this statement, it shows a deliberate, well-calculated intentional plan to murder Apostle Chiwenga in a brutal car crush. While the possible intention was to cause the vehicle in which Apostle Chiwenga was travelling in to veer out of the way unto a possible plunge or overturn, instead there was a head-on collision.

“It is reported that the casualty resulted in the unfortunate death of two people who were in the Mercedes Benz while the other one was critically injured. By the time of the report we are not sure of the condition. The Ministry sincerely sympathizes with the bereaved families and relatives of the deceased following the sad passing on of their loved ones.” read the statement

Chiwenga is said to have been stalked by a Toyota Hilux vehicle from Kuwadzana roundabout until the time of the collision.

“Further to our observation, Apostle T F Chiwenga and the two colleagues who were involved in the collision testified that they realized that their vehicle was being stalked by a Toyota Hilux from Kuwadzana roundabout. The same vehicle overtook them moments before the incident and is labelled in the diagram as car D.

“The vehicle involved in the head-on labelled as car B was travelling against the one-way and had its lights switched off. The vehicle only appeared within an estimated 20 meters distance. According to Apostle, there was another vehicle (Car C in the diagram) travelling adjacent to Car A at the time of the impact, making it difficult to avoid an eminent head-on” the ministry said “All this evidence has compelled us to believe that this fatal collision was not natural but it was skimmed project.”

The church said it is not surprised by the developments of this planned murder as preempted in the public statement by Chiwenga exposing an operation by the government to abduct and murder him therefore called upon the nation, civic societies, Human Rights organizations and the International Community to condemn these barbaric acts perpetrated on innocent citizens by our Government.

This is not the first time that Chiwenga has been involved in an accident, in June last year he was involved in an accident that claimed his wife.