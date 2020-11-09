Chiredzi Woman Scoops ZWL$ 100 000 In Zimgold Competition

Thirty-nine year old Dudzai Baloyi of Tshovani township in Chiredzi got an early Christmas present after scooping ZWL100 000 in the ZimGold Millionaire promotion.

The promotion which began on the 2nd of October has since been extended to the 30th of November after an initial November 14 deadline has seen over 200 cash winners bagging ZWL$ 1 000 each so far.

The ZimGold Millionaire promotion requires customers to buy at least a box of ZimGold cooking oil at any of the participating wholesale outlets which includes N’Richards and Gains Cash and Carry Wholesales.

Baloyi, a single mother of one, bought a box of ZimGold cooking oil for ZWL$ 3 360 at Chiredzi’s N’Richards last month and found a scratch card inserted with a pin entry number that she sent to a WhatsApp number on the same scratch card.

“I feel elated. For the first time in my life I have won a competition so I was very excited. At first I thought it’s a hoax but after following the steps on the scratch card and got response I realised that I had indeed won,” Baloyi said at the handover ceremony held this morning at the company head offices.

And now, Baloyi says she intends to expand her little tuck-shop business with the cash prize and also pay for tuition fees for her 16 year old son.

“With the ZimGold Millionaire promotion, we just want to cheer our customers who have supported us through thick and thin by giving them back what they have invested in us. The ZimGold Millionaire promotion is a life-changing opportunity to the winners especially to the lucky winner who will take the one million dollars grand prize to become a millionaire,” said Pure Oils Head of Marketing and Public Relations, Lesley Gibbons.

Meanwhile, Zimgold today donated 20 boxes cooking oil to Harare Children’s Home as part of the company’s ZimGold Givers community social responsibility (CSR) initiative.