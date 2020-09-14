fbpx

Chin’ono Lawyers Demand Trial Date

By Staff Reporter
Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono in handcuffs at the Harare Magistrates Court following his arrest on charges of inciting public violence

Lawyers representing journalist Hopewell Chin’ono on 14 September 2020 requested the State to provide the trial date for the journalist when he appears again in court on 19 October 2020.

Advocate Taona Nyamakura, who is representing Chin’ono, made the request when the journalist made his first out of custody appearance at the Magistrates Court in Harare today.  Magistrate Utahwashe further remanded the journalist to 19 October 2020.

Chin’ono who had been in custody following his arrest on 20 July 2020, was finally granted bail by High Court judge, Justice Tawanda Chitapi, on 2 September 2020.

He is being charged with incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry or alternatively incitement to commit public violence.

