Children’s Amendment Bill Must Be Passed Quickly-ED

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has decried the high prevalence of abuse and violence against children and called on for the immediate amendment of the Children’s Bill.

In his state of the nation address during the official opening of the third session of the ninth Parliament Mnangagwa urged the lower to speed up the Bill.

“The prevalence of abuse and violence against children place a demand on us to quickly guarantee their protection. As such the children amendment bill must be quickly passed by the August House. Our criminal justice system is urged to impose deterrent sentences to perpetrators of heinous and evil acts against our children,”

President Mnangagwa’s remarks come in the wake of public outcry following the gruesome murder of a seven-year-old Tapiwa Makore in Murewa recently.

Parents of the seven-year-old Murewa boy are living a nightmare after their child was kidnapped and murdered last week for ritual purposes.

The suspects have been arraigned before the courts charged with murder after waylaying the minor before mutilating his body, his head is still missing.

About 69 per cent of child sexual abuse cases occur in the home and are perpetrated by people who are supposed to protect the minors and are close to them.

According to a 2019 Violence Against Children Survey, despite calls for deterrent sentences, the scourge is on the rise in Zimbabwe.