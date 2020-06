Energy minister, Fortune Chasi has admitted to interference in facilitating the dropping of fraud charges levelled against controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo by the power utility, ZESA.

Chivhayo was facing charges of abusing about USD$5 million released by the power utility towards construction of the Gwanda 100MW solar project.

Responding to his alleged involvement in the matter, Chasi said he did it to put an end to the dragging court cases that were stalling progress.