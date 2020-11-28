Chamuka Guns For Presidency, Warns Corrupt Officials

South Africa based opposition leader, Herbert Chamuka has thrown the gauntlet challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the 2023 elections while promising a paradigm shift in governance.

Through his party, Ideas Party of democracy, Chamuka said he believes he has what it takes to challenge Mnangagwa while emphasizing that it does not translate to him calling for regime change but he is within his rights to also throw his name in the hat for the Presidential elections.

“President Emmerson Mnangagwa has always been a man we respect because of the development he brought to our community; he built schools, roads and constructed dams.

“Right now we know the only impediment to him achieving his set goals are economic sanctions but he is trying to ensure that there is development in Zimbabwe.

“We want to help him in the 2023 election to bring the country out of its political quagmire. I’m not fighting him but I’m challenging him for the presidential post. I have the t to do so according to our constitution,” he said.

Chamuka pleaded that the nation must look at his potential to bring the much needed economic stability to the country and pledged to show off his capabilities before the elections.

He challenged members of his party to be wary of corrupt individuals who join politics to amass ill-gotten wealth.

Chamuka said political leaders should be bound by the will to serve the nation and people’s interests before fattening their pockets at the expense of development.

“We want everyone to look at the state of our country and economy. Hospitals are inadequately stocked, the local currency has lost value, there are no jobs and although fuel is cheap, public transport remains very expensive. Those should be our priorities when we take office,” he said.

He also issued a stern warning to members of his party saying should they be implicated in corrupt actives, they will be relieved of their duties pending investigations.

“Our party is democratic. If one is implicated in corruption, no matter which position you hold, we will release you but we do not expel each other in IPD. Our enemies, our detractors, we want them all in our party.

“However, if there are people sent to spy on us, they will find anything because our hands are clean, we are not there for regime change.

The country will go to the next polls in 2023 with so much disappointment after President Emmerson Mnangagwa has failed, at least for now, to keep most of 2018 election promises.

However, Zanu-PF’s Acting Spokesperson, Patrick Chinamasa was quoted earlier this week alleging that his [arty will romp to victory in 2023 as he called the plebiscites “A foregone conclusion