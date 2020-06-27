Chamisa Welcomes MDC Alliance Trio

Opposition MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa yesterday braced the cold night weather to receive three female leaders who have been incarcerated on charges of faking abduction.

The three Honorable Joana Mamombe, Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova were arrested while coming from a demonstration in Warren Park before they were abducted by unknown assailants who later dumped them near Bindura.

They were assaulted, tortured and sexually abused while in captivity sustaining serious injuries.

After reporting their abduction to the police, they were arrested and charged with making a false report, participating in an illegal demonstration and later faking abduction.

They were denied bail by the Harare Magistrates Court Court their lawyers to file an appeal at the High Court.

Yesterday they were granted zwl$10 000 bail and asked to surrender passports, to reside at given addresses and to report at Harare central police station three times a week.

Posting on Twitter after receiving the three party leaders, Chamisa said,

“Just been here at Chikurubi prison to welcome the MDC Alliance trio who have been granted bail & released this evening.The girls are strong, unbreakable and in high spirits. God is faithful. Power to the people. Victory is certain.”