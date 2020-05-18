MDC Alliance High Court Appeal Postponed To Wednesday

The High Court has postponed to Wednesday the hearing of an MDC Alliance interdict to stop a rival faction led by Dr Thokozani Khupe from further recalling legislators from parliament.

The postponement means the rival camp cannot recall any legislator until the finalization of the matter.

This came amid reports that Manicaland Senator Douglas Mwonzora who was recently reinstated as the MDC-T Secretary General by the Supreme Court was set to wield axe on six more legislators aligned to Nelson Chamisa of the MDC Alliance.

More to follow…