Chamisa Takes A Break Appoints Prof Ncube

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has with immediate effect appointed Professor Welshman Ncube as acting President of the MDC Alliance.

In a statement, presidential spokesperson for the Alliance, Nkululeko Sibanda said the move was in line with the rotational acting appointments of the office.

“The President of the MDC Alliance Advocate Nelson Chamisa has, with immediate effect, appointed Vice President Professor Welshman Ncube to act as President. This article is in line with the rotational Acting appointments of the office. Prof Ncube will act as President till advised otherwise.” said Sibanda

However, the move has been perceived by many as a time to mourn his mother who passed on in Gutu recently.