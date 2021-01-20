Chamisa Mourns SB Moyo, Liberation War Heroes

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has mourned the quartet of foreign affairs Minister SB Moyo, Provincial Minister for Manicaland Ellen Gwaradzimba and liberation war heroes Mukudzei Midzi and Morton Malianga.

In his message on Twitter Chamisa expressed sadness over the death of Moyo and Gwaradzimba while paying tribute to Midzi and Malianga for the sacrifice they made during the liberation struggle.

“We note with sadness the passing on of Dr. SB Moyo and Dr. Ellen Gwaradzimba. We extend our condolences to both the Moyo and Gwaradzimba families. Our sympathies are also with Cdes Mukudzei Midzi and Morton Malianga’s families, both Cdes sacrificed everything to free our beloved country,” posted Chamisa

Responding to a follower who had questioned to his sincerity over the condolence message, Chamisa said culture was far beyond politics.

“We have our culture far beyond politics. We are Zimbabwe first before wearing our narrow and shallow jackets!! May God heal and bless our beautiful Zimbabwe.” he said.

Gwaradzimba and Malianga died last week and will be interred at the National Heroes Acre on Thursday while Midzi (94) one of the only two surviving members of the liberation war council (Dare ReChimurenga) was accorded a State assisted burial.

Midzi and Rugare Gumbo, were the only surviving members of the esteemed liberation war council.

Minister Moyo who became popular during Operation Restore Legacy succumbed to Covid-19 in the early hours of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the MDC Alliance has also consoled the families of the departed government ministers, urging people to abide by the World Health Organisation guidelines on COVID-19 prevention measures.

“We have learnt with sadness the passing on of Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba and Dr S.B. Moyo. Our party would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to their families and loved ones and their political party Zanu PF.

“We call upon Zimbabweans to exercise great caution and abide by the World Health Organization guidelines on preventing the further spread of the Corona virus,” the party’s communications desk posted on Facebook.