Chamisa Lauds Front-Line Health Workers

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has commended healthcare workers who have played a critical role in efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

In an address to the nation on the COVID-19 situation, Chamisa paid tribute to various stakeholders and the Ministry of Health and Child Care for their efforts in the fight against the deadly pandemic.

“We have an extra ordinary situation in our country. We are facing an extremely challenging national outlook the COVID-19 is wreaking havoc in every family hamlet, village and every community remember every Covid is a human being. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and those who are mourning. We also continue to pray for those who are not feeling well.

“We appreciate the various initiative by different stakeholders and Government. The response of the Ministry of Health in particular and the Government in general is noted and appreciated various initiatives have been instituted to ameliorated and improve the situation,” said Chamisa.

He acknowledged the various essential services providers for their efforts in combating the pandemic.

“In this regard we salute our warriors, our nurses, doctors and healthcare workers who have been stunning and outstanding as a battalion of patriots as national zealots for their courage and ingenuity for our country and we remain in debt to them and to their families.

“We wish also to thank our environmental health professionals who are doing contact tracing our port health officers, lab scientists who are running the tests, general hands who are cleaning the wards and housing the Covid patients among many other healthcare workers.

“We also honor our police, military, soldiers, prisons and intelligence services including all those offering essential services in various sectors. We salute our information and communication practitioners the media, our journalists for the great work in spreading information on COVID-19 and keeping the nation informed on the deadly COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

Chamisa challenged Zimbabweans to follow the laid down measures such as maintaining high standard of hygiene, enhancing social distancing and staying at home.