Chamisa Hails New Zealand Elections

Opposition party, MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa has hailed the “clean, free and fair” New Zealand elections following the re-election of Jacinda Ardern in the country’s general election held over the weekend.

Ardern of the centre-left Labour Party won 49.1%, bringing a rare outright parliamentary majority with 64 seats.

Writing on twitter, Chamisa said he was humbled by the free and fair elections and congratulated Arden and the New Zealand labour party.

“So humbling and refreshing to see others holding clean, free and fair elections huge congrats to @jacindaaredern and @nzlabour on re-election as New Zealand PM. Looking forward to continued engagement based on shared hope and vision for a just happier and more prosperous world,” wrote Chamisa.

Chamisa’s sentiments sparked conversations around the country’s electoral space and ability to conduct similar, violence-free elections with uncontested outcomes

Chamisa still claims that the 2018 Presidential election which he contested and lost to President Emmerson Mnangagwa was stolen.

Responding to Chamisa was self-exiled former Tourism Minister, Walter Mzembi who said it was impossible for Zimbabwe to hold free and fair elections as the ruling party was captured by the military.

“A military will not hold free and fair elections or guarantee them, Zimbabwe is the only country in the world where the military have captured a political party, Zanu PF. Should we expect a fair contest? 2023 without reforms is a fallacy, Vanokubira futi (they will rig again).

I read somewhere that Speaker of the National Assembly Mudenda who had surprised everyone with pronouncements on the unconstitutionality of suspension of by-elections by VP Chiwenga avekudududza (is now back tracking) ‘I made a mistake!’ …Reality of the Junta knuckles,” charged Mzembi

Chamisa who has of late been accused of inaction against the persecution of senior officials from his party responded by quoting a bible verse from the book of Matthew 5:10.

“Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness’ sake for theirs is the Kingdom of heaven. Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake.” wrote Chamisa