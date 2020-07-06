Chamisa Endorses 31 July Demonstration

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday said his party supports the proposed July 31 demonstration which is being spearheaded by Transform Zimbabwe (T.Z) leader, Jacob Ngarivhume.

The demonstration, amongst other things, seeks to call out President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government on its misgivings since the 2018 elections and the high-level corruption within the troubled administration.

Although the demonstration is likely to be shot down and not be approved by the Zimbabwe Re[uiblic Police, there has been a massive response to the action from social media.

Speaking during an e-rally yesterday, Chamisa said his party will join any democratic initiative that is for the people’s freedom.

“We are seeing other people starting their own initiatives. We want to tell you that we will support any democratic initiative that can result in freedom for the people. We will join those initiatives. Even those who are in government and want to work towards freedom, we will support them even the civil servants,” says the MDC Alliance leader.

However, Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba hinted that the demon might not get the nod from the powers that be after “encouraging” the police to ignore any calls to authorize the action.

“The authorities need not waste precious pen, precious paper and more precious time reacting to any self-contradictory request for demonstrations that need not come from the opposition. Yafa yakaloada iyo. Yazvitonga; ndini ndadaro!! #handeipamberi ” Charamba said in a tweet post, Monday morning.

The demonstration has been received by other key opposition leaders including Nkosana Moyo of the Alliance for People’s Agenda (APA and Noah Manyika of Build Zimbabwe Alliance (BZA)