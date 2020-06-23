Chafa Distances Self From Money Game Saga

Ngezi Platinum Stars player, Devon Chafa has distanced himself from allegations that he has been playing social football/money games during the lockdown period.

There has been widespread rumors that the former Dynamos and Caps United midfield kingpin has been making extra cents from social football risking himself to injury.

In an exclusive interview with 263Chat, Chafa dismissed allegations of ever having participated in the money games.

“I never participated in any money game match during the lockdown. The funny part about the whole issue is the first day I was at my rural area and the other day I was out for prayers, kugomo with my friends, so the issue about playing those games, I have nothing to explain but to distance myself from it”

Chafa also said during the lockdown he has been spending time with his Kids to cover-up for time he has been away during league matches.

“Lately i have been spending time with my kids, covering time which I normally have with them because for years I have been playing for teams outside Harare and I am also doing individual exercises given by the coach but resting has been the order of lockdown”

The vastly experienced midfielder was recently signed by the Mhondoro-Ngezi outfit and has promised supporters of “Madamburo,” as they are affectionately known that the coming season the team will challenge for the league trophy.

“As a team, we have made our intentions clear that we are challenging for the championship its no secret but individually with the help of my teammates, i just want to emulate what I did last season,” said Chafa.

Many football careers have been ended while playing social football as conditions in these matches expose professional players to serious injuries.