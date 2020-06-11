CARITAS Hailed For Assisting Women Living With HIV/AIDS

An organisation under Roman Catholic Church, CARITAS, has been hailed for its assistance to people affected and infected by HIV/AIDS.

Through its social development programmes, the organisation has come in handy in the assistance of a single mother of three, in Mbare, living with HIV.

Since joining CARITAS in December, Adelaide Madzura, 37, says her life has significantly changed as she was equipped with good parenting and provision skills.

“Through CARITAS social programmes I have become a better parent than I used to be. It has become evident even to those I live with that I’m taking better care of my children.

“Also, CARITAS empowerment programmes have abled me to start a small vegetable market. This has gone a long way towards my provision for the family. From it, while I’m able to make a few dollars for myself, I can cook the breakages for my kids,” said Madzura.

Meanwhile, the effects of COVID-19-induced lockdown have not spared the family.

“But due to this pandemic, we have closed markets and it puts me in a very complex position,” she said.

Funded by the PEPFAR funds under the USAID, CARITAS is a community based and community-led organisation. It is operational in Epworth and Mbare where it houses its offices.