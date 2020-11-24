Call For Nominations In The IGNITE Youth Awards

Ignite Youth Organisation in collaboration Jibilika Trust is calling for nominations in The IGNITE Youth Awards which are slated to take place on Tuesday 22 December, in the capital.
The deadline to submit nominations is 30 November 2020
The awards aim to recognize and celebrate the contributions and achievements of socially responsible youth aged between 13-25 years.
These youths who have contributed to society in a positive way through a variety of initiatives can be nominated under the following categories…
Final selection of the 5 shortlisted nominees for each category will be made by a pool of experts, judges and mentors. The finalists will be contacted through email and invited for the awards ceremony planned for December.
The criteria that nominations will be assessed against are listed in the nomination form below and on the category summary. Interested individuals can also self-nominate.
https://docs.google.com/forms/u/1/d/e/1FAIpQLScTdnWH4WCLFChg9XmnJY72shH_HnhfdMaFB1zCJsKRTcYWqg/viewform