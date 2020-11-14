fbpx

Bushiris leave SA for Malawi

By Staff Reporter
JOHNNESBURG – Self-proclaimed Prophet, Shepherd Bushiri has left South Africa.

Bushiri said in a statement that he and his wife temporarily left for Malawi due to safety concerns.

He says they will only avail themselves once there’s an agreement to give him a fair, just and impartial trial.

The pair face charges of fraud, theft and money laundering and are currently out on bail.

