Bulawayo Songstress Aims To Takeover RnB

Bulawayo-based rhythm and blues (R&B) songstress Tadiwa Helen Nyati (19) is set to make an imprint on the local music scene when she drops her debut 10-track album titled “Galaxy” on 29 November.

The album carries the songs; Rich Love, Mama ft Fab G Mshana kaGogo and Cliff Jean, Mudiwa ft D.Mile, Don’t Go ft Msizkay, Believe Me ft Cal_Vin, Seng’khathele, Friday Noon, Ndizofika, Rolling ft Mandie Mae, Depressed and the bonus track titled What Your Mama Gave Ya

Addressing the media recently, the crooner expressed confidence in her upcoming project saying “Galaxy” will establish her as a powerhouse to reckon with in the highly competitive music

industry.

“It is time that I claim the throne as Queen of RnB in the city and countrywide through this album that I will launch next month. The album resonates mostly with my musical life and personal experiences which may be similar to my fans.

“I wanna make a name for myself with the upcoming album, change lives, make people view certain things with a positive eye, give hope to those who feel like giving up and make mothers feel appreciated,” said Helen.

According to Helen, “Galaxy” consists of different heart-warming dance songs and a few others which carry life experiences encountered on daily basis in society.

As a teaser, she recently released the track “Rich Love” which she says, “is a song for lovebirds who are keeping the love real, never faking it, not afraid of what people say, not ashamed and proud to have each other and walk around holding hands proving to everyone that what they have going on is a big deal.”

Helen made her debut on the music scene in 2018 with a single called “Life”.