Bulawayo Based Crooner Readies Single Release

Former Bulawayo’s got talent second runner up and Dreamstar Zimbabwe finalist, MJ Sings will be releasing his latest single on the 26th of June titled “What you Need.”

The song will be available for purchase on various online platforms including Amazon,iTunes, Google Playstore, Deezer and Spotify. Currently, the song is available for pre-order on the same platforms.

The Afropop/ Soul and R&B singer said, “the song carries a message of self-worth, hope and love to those who are in bad spaces in terms of relationships. It is produced to warm the feminine hearts, like every other music he has worked on.”

He added, “it will be my first international project as the song is produced by a Nigerian producer, Hemmzy alongside Godwin Smallz.”

To his name Sings has “Our Story,” “Love Yemali,” “Dali Wami” and “the Soul & Mind EP.”