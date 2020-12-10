Budiriro Housing Demolitions A Heartless Act: MDC Alliance

Opposition MDC Alliance has condemned the recent house demolitions in Harare’s Budiriro suburb saying the affected residents were just victims of infighting between Zanu PF factions.

At least 190 houses were demolished on Wednesday with one Caleb Kadye arrested on charges of parceling out stands at Tembwe Housing Cooperative land in the suburb.

In a statement on the recent developments MDC Alliance Secretary for Local Government, Sesel Zvidzai said the Alliance condemns the demolitions saying they are being carried out by the Ministry of Local Government.

“The MDC Alliance condemns the callous, disproportionate demolitions of homes that are currently being carried out by Central Government, in particular the Ministry of Local Government – Mr July Mayo, the Provincial Minister – Mr Oliver Chidawu and the Provincial Development Co-ordinator – Mr Tafadzwa Muguti.

“The demolitions have resulted in people losing their homes, savings and their only available shelter in the middle of the rainy season. Families with young children, the old and the infirm have been rendered homeless by this heartless act,” said Zvidzai

He said Harare Mayor Cllr Jacob Mafume had before his arrest ordered a stop to all demolitions citing the current weather conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Before his arrest two weeks ago, the Mayor of Harare, Councillor Jacob Mafume ordered a stop to all demolitions. He protested against the grossly unreasonable timing of the demolitions and in view of the wet season and the ongoing Covid19 pandemic.

“He stated that the execution of any court orders held by Council should be carried out in a humane manner and that Council should weigh in favour of regularizing settlements as opposed to destroying them. We are of the firm view that most of the houses being destroyed can be regularized and should therefore not be destroyed,” he said

Zvidzai said Zanu PF aligned land barons were behind the illegal cooperatives leading to random allocation of land which does not conform to the council by-laws.

“At the centre of the crisis are Zanu PF land barons and illegal co-operatives whose corrupt conduct has led to the arbitrary allocation of land in a manner that does not comply with council by-laws. The current demolitions have been triggered by Zanu PF in-fighting where urban land is being used as an election tool as well as a sword against those who have fallen out of favour with the system.” Zvidzai said

He said unsuspecting members of the public and bona fide buyers have been duped by the land barons and are left to bear the brunt of the illegality.

Zvidzai said it is reported that the Provincial Minister for Harare, Mr Oliver Chidawu has an interest in the demolition of houses because a large section of the land which the Zanu PF land barons and co-operatives raided belongs to him. The Provincial Minister took advantage of the absence of the Mayor over the last fortnight to push council staff to execute the demolitions.