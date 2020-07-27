Breaking: Two MPs Test Positive To COVID-19

News
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda Monday announced that two Members of Parliament tested positive to Covid-19 and all parliamentary activities have been stopped.

He said the two had gone on a committee meeting in Gweru when they developed the symptoms.

“Two members were showing some signs of infections and all members were tested but the two tested positive plus our driver of the bus and the reporter who had accompanied them.

“Other committees that were supposed to travel to the Eastern border, their trip has been cancelled” Mudenda announced.

As of yesterday, Zimbabwe had 2512 cases including 518 recoveries and 34 deaths.

Lovejoy Mutongwiza 1259 posts 0 comments

Journalist based in Harare with keen interest in socio-economic and political stories.
Avid Dynamos and Manchester United Fan.
I love Cricket too.

More Stories

Mthuli Ncube’s Budget Surplus Dismissed

Zanu PF Threatens Expulsion of US Ambassador 

NetOne Donates Towards Staffer’s Facial Surgery

1 of 1,557
You cannot copy content of this page
error: Content is protected !!