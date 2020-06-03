Blood, Consumables Shortage Hit NBSZ

National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ) has advised the public that the supply of blood and related products to health institutions in Zimbabwe is currently constrained due to shortage of critical imported consumables.

In a press statement dated 1 June 2020, the spokesperson for NBSZ Esther Massundah said the shortage of consumables such as test kits, blood bag is a result of serious funding and procurement challenges.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the procurement of these critical items has been delayed due to logistics challenges caused by international travel restrictions, which has led to the scarcity of cargo flights,” said Massundah.

Massundah said most of the critical items that are used to produce a safe unit of blood are imported and these challenges have not only impacted negatively on Zimbabwe but also other blood services in Africa.

“We are expecting arrival of part of these critical supplies by Friday 05 June 2020, which will lead us to work all weekend in order for normal services to resume by Monday 8 June 2020. Our Laboratories will remain operational throughout the weekend to clear any testing backlog and ensure that there is some normalcy on the supply of blood to the hospitals,” she added.

These above said challenges have resulted in NBSZ reducing its planned blood collection schedules and calling of blood donors to the static clinics.

“We look forward to the continued support of our blood donors in ensuring that our blood banks become adequately stocked in order to avert any loss of life attributable to non-availability of blood supplies,” said Massundah.

NBSZ said it will continue to engage the relevant authorities in order to resolve the funding and logistics challenges so as to come up with a lasting solution to the current crisis.