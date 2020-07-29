Biti Hits Back At Chinamasa, Zanu PF

MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti has hit back at ZANU PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa for classifying the opposition party a terrorist organisation instead accusing the ruling party of perpetrating terrorist tendencies which includes abduction of activists in recent times.

Addressing journalists in Harare today, Biti said Zanu PF was the party that deserved the “terrorist organisation” tag.

“We are concerned about the deepening human rights crisis and the labelling of our party as a terrorist organisation by Chinamasa. The attempt by Zanu PF to liquidate our party is regrettable. We’ve remained loyal to the value of democratic change.

“If anything, it is Zanu PF that has conducted itself as a terrorist organisation that hounds and abducted citizens including Itai Dzamara, the MDC-T trio and others. We remain loyal to the value of peaceful transformation of our nation. We remain committed to the need for sincere dialogue to restore the social contract despite the increased temperature. We remain loyal to peaceful, constitutional change.” said Biti

He expressed concern over the security of some MDC-Alliance members who he alleged are in hiding at the expense of the ruling Zanu PF government.

Biti said the MDC Alliance fully supports citizens who have planned the anti-corruption protests set for July 31st, saying it is a constitutional right for Zimbabweans to demonstrate peacefully.

“We support the right of the citizens who have organised the 31 July 2020, we support their constitutional to embark in a peaceful constitutional protest against the regime codified in section 59 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. We reject the fascist response by the regime in particular the remarks made by the deranged Patrick Antony Chinamasa. A responsible Government would have asked for dialogue with the organizers of the events of 31 July protests but this regime is impervious to logic” he said.

MDC Alliance and perceived political activists who are on police wanted list over the planned July 31 protests have gone into hiding.