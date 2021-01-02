Biti Files $15 Million Against Russian Citizen Aleshina

MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti has filed a $15 million lawsuit against Russian citizen Tatiana Aleshina for unlawful arrest.

Bit was arrested early last month on allegations of assaulting Aleshina outside the Harare Magistrates court. Aleshina alleges that Biti called her ‘stupid’ and went on to sue Biti for $1 million at the High Court.

In a court application filed through his lawyers Mbizo, Makoni and Muchadehama, Biti argued his arrest was unlawful adding he never insulted Aleshina.

“The defendant wrongfully detained the plaintiff on a matter or case where even if convicted, the plaintiff would not be subjected to a prison term because of the frivolity of the charge,” Biti said.

He complained about the conditions that he encountered during his overnight detention at Harare Central Police Station.

“There was overcrowding and lack of social distancing with over 52 inmates detained in that particular night. The conditions of Harare Central Police Station are particularly demeaning and in any event amount to torture,” he said.

In the lawsuit Biti cited three CID Law and Order officers, Detective Garauzive, Detective Chief Inspector Chibaya and Detective Constable Sydney Ndlovu who he accused of jumping into a trivial case and torturing him.

“On or around the 30th of November 2020, 1st defendant made a false , wrong and malicious report to Zimbabwe Republic Police alleging that the Plaintiff had assaulted her by uttering the following words “You Tatiana you are stupid , very stupid, stupid, stupid, idiot”.

“Notwithstanding the fact that the complaint, even if true ( a point made but heavily contested) was trivial, frivolous and at most a criminal nuisance the 1st defendant appointed 2nd defendant as an investigating officer in the matter.” said Biti

Between the 1st of December 2020 and the 4th of December, the 1st defendant Biti said the officers tried to arrest the him by raiding his law firm in Milton Park, visiting and harassing the Plaintiff mother in Harare.

Biti wants expenses he incurred in defending himself against the charges for, deprivation of freedom, damages for contumelia and injury to feelings and dignity as a result of wrongful and unlawful detention.