Biti Blasts Mnangagwa For ‘Blocking’ Ramaphosa’s Envoys

MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti has blasted President Emmerson Mnangagwa after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s envoys failed to meet with members of the opposition despite an earlier commitment to seek their views on the current political situation in the country.

Speaking following the ‘snub’, Biti said they were disappointed but not surprised by the developments despite a formal communication that they were going to meet the delegation.

“The actions and tantrums of Emmerson Mnangagwa are not acceptable. We were clearly disappointed because you cannot make an entire delegation, a team of 8 people sit the entire day ding nothing. We are not surprised by the actions Of Emmerson Mnangagwa,” said Biti

He said since Mnangagwa took over from late President Robert Mugabe the country took a nosedive into unparalleled economic collapse.

“It is now three years since the departure of Robert Mugabe but Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken our country to unprecedented levels of failure, of collapse and fragility. He is clearly presiding over the worst government in the history of governments. His actions and activities do not surprise us at all,” he said

On whether there was a possibility of a Transitional Government, Biti said there was no hope under President Mnangagwa.

“Under Emmerson Mnangagwa we don’t have hope. I think the man lives in a deluded world. He suffers from a reality distorted status quo. But beyond Mnangagwa they should be possible to establish dialogue presided over by SADC, AU in respect of which a political settlement can be reached with establishing a National Transitional Authority.” said Biti

Special envoys from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the country on Monday and met with President Mnangagwa much to the disappointment of the country’s opposition who had anticipated a meeting after they were formally told they would meet the envoys.